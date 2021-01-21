Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $160.35

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.35.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.23. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,606. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

