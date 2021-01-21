Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $11.67

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

