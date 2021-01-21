Brokerages Set Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) PT at $19.50

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $19.91. 82,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

