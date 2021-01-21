Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Price Target at $86.52

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.52.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE:LEN opened at $83.73 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

