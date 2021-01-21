Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $24.20

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

