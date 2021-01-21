Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $204.60

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

