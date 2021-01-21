Brokerages Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SWBI traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 59,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,734 shares of company stock valued at $574,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $6,119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $81,697,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

