Brokerages Set Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target at $29.50

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 84,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

