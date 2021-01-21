Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $28.36

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 1,257,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,235. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

