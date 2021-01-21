Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $74.56

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,266. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

