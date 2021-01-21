Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $41.82

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 633,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.