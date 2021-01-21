Brokerages Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Price Target at $87.33

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

HHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 256,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $25,407,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 408,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

