Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $78.73

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,451. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.