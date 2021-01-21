Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of BIP opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

