Brokers Issue Forecasts for HeidelbergCement AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.67). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.48.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.