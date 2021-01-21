Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Financial Comparison

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.56, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.99 $1.05 billion N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 9.34 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

