Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Up 5.4%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $81.90. Approximately 597,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,089,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

