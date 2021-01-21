Brunswick (BC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BC opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

