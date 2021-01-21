BTIG Research Increases 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $44.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,322 shares of company stock worth $3,091,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.