BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 129,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 240,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38.

About BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,723 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals Corp. (BTU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.