Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

