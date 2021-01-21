Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.