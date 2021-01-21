Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.19 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.59.

UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

