Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 267 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

