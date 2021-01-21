Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

