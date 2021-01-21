Busey Wealth Management Acquires 9,100 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

