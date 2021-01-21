Busey Wealth Management Has $802,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,883,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,155,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

DE opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.96 and its 200 day moving average is $228.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

