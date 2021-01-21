Busey Wealth Management Purchases 433 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

