Busey Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $850.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $707.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.15. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.