Busey Wealth Management Sells 276 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 81.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $126.27 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

