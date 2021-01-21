Busey Wealth Management Sells 697 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

OTIS stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

