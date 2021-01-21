Busey Wealth Management Sells 890 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of TRV opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $145.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

