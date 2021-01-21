Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Plans $0.54 Dividend

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

