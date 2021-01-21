CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

