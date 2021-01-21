Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 9,959,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,845,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

The company has a market cap of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

