Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.65

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $14.86. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 367,948 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

In related news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 85,014 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 187,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 42,787 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

