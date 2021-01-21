CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CalAmp by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 181,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

