Calix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,018 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,193% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Calix by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 576,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,014,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALX opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

