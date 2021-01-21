Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 19,091 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

