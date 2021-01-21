Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 268 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.81. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

