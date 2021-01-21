Callahan Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 20,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.81 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

