Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $108.56 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

