Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock worth $154,647,418 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average is $236.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

