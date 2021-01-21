Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

