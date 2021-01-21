Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

