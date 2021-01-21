Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $503.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.70. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

