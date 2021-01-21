Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $342.50 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

