Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

