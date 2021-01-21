Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,003 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

