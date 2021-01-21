Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) shares traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.83. 8,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 21,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.17 million and a PE ratio of -23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.35.

Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

